Detroit's Pages Bookshop ravaged by early morning gunfire, shop cat survives

Detroit's Pages Bookshop ravaged by gunfire Monday morning.

Instead of preparing for this Saturday's Independent Bookstore Day , a community bookshop is cleaning up broken glass and comforting its beloved cat after someone opened fire on the Rosedale Park shop's window Monday.Pages Bookshop, located at 19560 Grand River Ave., is receiving an outpour of love and support from the community after posting haunting images of the extensive window damage caused by gunfire on Instagram.“First things first: we are okay,” Pages Bookshop wrote . “We are grateful that no staff or customers were in the shop at the time, and no injuries were reported related to the incident.”Among those who narrowly escaped injury is Pip, Pages' shop cat who was found cowering behind a bookcase following the shooting. Shop owners say “she'll be getting loved on a whole bunch in the days to come.”The Pages incident is but one of several shootings that occurred in Detroit over the weekend, including a deadly police shootout early Monday morning stemming from an incident Sunday evening in which five people were shot. Police exchanged gunfire with the suspect who, according to reports, struck an officer following a car chase near Gratiot and Eight Mile. The suspect was eventually fatally shot by police Monday.

Per Pages' social media, the store will remain closed Tuesday, April 20 so the staff can “clean up, calm down, and ready ourselves to carry on.” If you're looking to visit the shop this week, the staff suggests checking their social media accounts for updates as they may need more time before they can comfortably re-open.