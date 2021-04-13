Ann Arbor councilman now says he’s sorry for homophobic slur on social media

I appreciate your taking the time to write and I understand, but don’t share, your interest in this matter. I did not intend to offend anyone, but was merely putting forward the first quote that came to mind, from a favorite author of mine, that summed up my anger at the biased reporting and harassment I and others have been subjected to from a local reporter, in response to a thread on the integrity of our local media. Would you repeatedly text an elected official to complain about their mild criticism of your reporting, and suggest that they “please seek help”? Would you call an elected officials concerns over reporting “your latest bizarre rantings about me”? I certainly hope not. This reporter has done that, and more.
I'm not sure what can be done to remedy the situation, as I have already offered apologies to some, and explanations to others. The post was immediately removed, and would have been but an ill-considered mistake seen by few, had it not been screen captured immediately, and widely circulated and attributed to me, as my own words, out of context. Obviously they are not my words, and do not define who I am. I can't help the outsized effect amplifying this for political purposes had on the community, but I certainly recognize and take responsibility for my poor judgement in the first place, and for any harm that may have come from my actions.
