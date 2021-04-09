Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 9, 2021

Grand Traverse official faces federal lawsuit after flashing gun during public meeting

Posted By on Fri, Apr 9, 2021 at 10:35 AM

click to enlarge Screengrab of Traverse County Commissioner Vice Chair Ron Claus clutching a semiautomatic gun during a virtual meeting on Jan. 21. - TRAVERSE COUNTY
  • Traverse County
  • Screengrab of Traverse County Commissioner Vice Chair Ron Claus clutching a semiautomatic gun during a virtual meeting on Jan. 21.

A 74-year-old woman is filing a federal lawsuit against Grand Traverse County and a commissioner who pulled out a semiautomatic rifle during a virtual public meeting.

The incident occurred on Jan. 21 when local resident Keli MacIntosh, who was speaking during a telephone comment period, asked county commissioners to denounce the far-right Proud Boys after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Her concern was that commissioners were glorifying gun violence after they made the county a Second Amendment "sanctuary."



As MacIntosh was talking, Commission Vice Chair Ron Clous, a Republican, walked out of the frame and retuned clutching a rifle. Commission Chair Rob Hentschel responded by laughing, even as MacIntosh continued to express her concerns about right-wing violence.

In a lawsuit MacIntosh plans to file in U.S. District Court Court on Monday, she is asking a judge to deem Clous’ behavior illegal and unconstitutional and order that it never happens again.

In a statement Friday, her attorney, Blake Ringsmuth, of the law firm Ringsmuth Wuori, PLLC, said he is “standing up for the rights she and the rest of us cherish and see that they not be taken for granted, here in Grand Traverse County, or anywhere else in this great country.”

After the meting, MacIntosh said she received threatening phone calls and “lives in fear, given how groups such as Proud Boys response to those who don’t share their beliefs,” according to a news release.

Hundreds of people have called for the resignations of Clous and Hentschel.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office said in February that it’s investigating the incident.



Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Anti vax logic
No ball for racists
Democrats are making sausage. Republicans are flinging poo.
With COVID-19 surging again in Michigan, there’s a race for vaccinations. Getting one at the FEMA site at Ford Field is a breeze.
Savage Love: Concessions
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. With COVID-19 surging again in Michigan, there’s a race for vaccinations. Getting one at the FEMA site at Ford Field is a breeze. Read More

  2. Michigan man arrested after allegedly driving to Ohio nuclear power plant and claiming to have a bomb Read More

  3. Bill Proctor and MT's Dave Mesrey discuss the case of Ray Gray on WDET Read More

  4. Anti vax logic Read More

  5. Taylor man becomes seventh Michigan resident charged in deadly Jan. 6 insurrection Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation