Thursday, April 8, 2021
Michigan man arrested after allegedly driving to Ohio nuclear power plant and claiming to have a bomb
Posted
By Vince Grzegorek
on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 12:51 PM
click to enlarge
-
Wainstead, Wikimedia Creative Commons
-
Perry Nuclear Power Station as seen from Headlands State Park, Mentor, Ohio.
Yesterday evening's alarming initial news that the FBI, local police and the Lake County Bomb Squad were engaged in a law enforcement matter at the Perry nuclear power plant
in Ohio ended up being a non-credible threat, as in that there was no bomb.
But, a Michigan man who drove to the power plant claimed to have one.
He's now under arrest and faces charges of making false alarms and aggravated trespass in Lake County.
Authorities say 33-year-old Michigan man Michael Fogelsong drove a pickup truck with an enclosed trailer to the security gate and refused to leave, telling guards he had a bomb.
Thankfully, that wasn't true.
"We want to ensure everyone that there is no ongoing threat or imminent threat to the Perry Nuclear Power Plant," the Lake County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "This appears to be an isolated incident."
A version of this story was originally published by our sister paper, Cleveland Scene. It is republished here with permission.
