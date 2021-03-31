News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

News Hits

New Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office’s policy calls for treating transgender people with respect by not misgendering them

Posted By on Wed, Mar 31, 2021 at 1:20 PM

click to enlarge GRANDAVE / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • GrandAve / Shutterstock.com

Oh, shit. A new progressive policy just dropped from the Michigan county that has decriminalized psychedelics, consensual sex work, and has vowed to no longer charge juveniles for low-level crimes.

In honor of Transgender Day of Visibility, Washtenaw County prosecutor Eli Savit announced a detailed policy regarding interactions with transgender, intersex, and gender-nonconforming people, which starts with the simple act of “addressing people in a manner consistent with their gender.”



“Among other things, *every* employee is now required to treat individuals — defendants, victims, witnesses, attorneys, & the general public — in a manner consistent with their gender identity, which may be different from sex-assigned-at-birth or sex on government identification,” Savit wrote on Twitter.

“This is not just a matter of basic decency and respect (though it is, emphatically, that),” Savit added. “It's also a matter of public safety.”

Savit explained that when people are misgendered by law enforcement or other institutions, it “breeds distrust,” which leads to hesitancy to report crimes, serve as witnesses, or pursue medical treatment. One study cited in the policy found that 29% of young transgender people avoid seeking medical services for fear that they might be misgendered.
The directive also defines terms commonly used to describe identity within the LGBTQAI+ community, including designated sex, gender identity, gender expression, gender non-conforming, intersex, and transgender, as well as highlights the mental health toll of being disrespected, misrepresented, and misgendered as a transgender, nonconforming/nonbinary individual can have.

In 2020, The Trevor Project revealed the alarming findings following a national survey of LGBTQ youth and mental health. Of those surveyed, 48% admitted to engaging in self-harm in the last 12 months, and 40% reported to have seriously considered attempting suicide within the year. For those who identify as trans or nonbinary, that percentage rose to more than half.

While Savit says this policy “is only the beginning” it also details the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's partnership with a local non-profit advocacy and outreach group to expand legal protections to the county's LGBTQ+ community. The partnership with Fair Michigan, which was announced earlier this month, will also aid in the prosecution of crimes that target LGBTQ+ individuals and/or crimes that are motivated by sexual orientation or gender identity discrimination as hate crimes under state law.

“Washtenaw County is — and must be — a welcoming and affirming place,” Savit wrote. “To members of our transgender community: you have friends & allies in the Prosecutor's Office. And with today's directive, you can know you'll be treated with respect & dignity. Happy #TransDayOfVisibility.”

To read the full directive, visit Washtenaw.org. To learn more about Fair Michigan, visit FairMichigan.org.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Hosed in Georgia
Numerous women say their drinks were spiked at a Birmingham bar, but their complaints were ignored
You can’t fight a war on voting rights by compromising
Savage Love: Fuck around and find out
Free Will Astrology (March 31-April 6)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan man who called U.S. Capitol riot 'proudest day of my life' charged in insurrection Read More

  2. Bedrock Detroit lays off dozens of employees Read More

  3. Michigan health department official says Michigan COVID-19 surge due to 'confluence' of factors, including U.K. variant Read More

  4. Increasing number of Detroiters say they’re likely to get vaccinated, but skepticism remains Read More

  5. Michigan man pleads guilty to hate crime after ‘vicious, racially motivated assault’ with bike lock Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 31, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation