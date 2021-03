Rising COVID-19 cases force Detroit Institute of Arts to close until Friday

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

Detroit Institute of Arts in Detroit.

We are seeing concerning rises in COVID-19 cases across the state. Everyone please continue to #MaskUp, wash hands, socially distance, and get your vaccine when it becomes available. — Joneigh Khaldun MD MPH (@MDHHS_CME) March 29, 2021

The Detroit Institute of Arts is temporarily closed until Friday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Michigan.The Midtown museum also said an employee who worked in the building tested positive."The person was last in the building on (Tuesday) and was not experiencing symptoms while in the building," according to a museum update. "After contact tracing interviews, it was determined that there were no close contacts with staff or visitors. Based on our regular cleaning protocols, all spaces have been properly sanitized."After the DIA reopens Friday, visitors must register ahead of time until further notice.“Due to rising COVID-19 cases and the spread of variants throughout the state, the DIA is temporarily closed to visitors from Saturday, March 27 to Friday, April 2,” the DIA posted on Facebook The rolling seven-day average for daily coronavirus cases reached 4,626 on Saturday, the highest since late December. Hospitalizations also are on the rise.Michigan chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun issued a warning about the rising COVID-19 cases on Twitter on Monday.“We are seeing concerning rises in COVID-19 cases across the state,” Khaldun tweeted. “Everyone please continue to #MaskUp, wash hands, socially distances, and get your vaccine when it becomes available.”