Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Pay gap narrows, but Michigan women still earn less than men

Posted By on Wed, Mar 24, 2021 at 9:55 AM

click to enlarge INK DROP, SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Ink Drop, Shutterstock

While the wage gap between men and women has narrowed over time, there are concerns the pandemic's disproportionate economic toll on women will have ramifications for years to come.

Today is Equal Pay Day, marking the date when women's earnings catch up to what men earned in 2020. Michigan women are paid, on average, about 78 cents for each dollar earned by a man.



Mary Pollock, government relations coordinator for the American Association of University Women in Michigan, is concerned the gap will widen as a result of the pandemic.

"More women have left the workforce over the last year than men have, and have been the highest unemployment rate," she said, "and really has exposed our lack of a national policy on child care and paid leave."

She said the wage gap for many women of color is not only wider than the overall women's wage gap, it's also closing more slowly. The wage gap for white women is expected to close in 50 years at its current rate - compared with 350 for Black women and 432 years for Latina women.

Pollock said large structural changes are needed to close the wage gap, including paid sick leave and policies that prevent employers from using salary history to set wages and prohibiting employees from talking about their salaries. She added that private employers also play a role.

"Before they become a subject of litigation or complaints," she said, "they need to take action to close the pay gaps in their own companies and in their workplaces, by looking at what their policies are."

There also are calls for Congress to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act, to update and strengthen the Equal Pay Act of 1963. The Institute for Women's Policy Research found that women earned less than men in nearly all occupations in 2020.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan, and other help
Savage Love: What does it mean to be in ‘good working order’ to be in a relationship?
Michigan ranks dead last for government transparency. It’s time to fix that.
Free Will Astrology (March 24-30)
Hate Crime Trump
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Downtown Detroit will soon have free electric carts and they are kind of cute Read More

  2. Rashida Tlaib is still fighting for recurring COVID-19 relief payments — and she has an interesting idea for how to fund it Read More

  3. Nessel charges Wolverine Watchmen member on felony weapons counts Read More

  4. The Foilies 2021: Recognizing the year’s worst in government transparency Read More

  5. Michigan ranks dead last for government transparency. It’s time to fix that. Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation