Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Detroit's kitschy tiki boat tours are now available out of Wyandotte

Posted By on Wed, Mar 24, 2021 at 11:53 AM

Tiki Tours Detroit is one way to get drunk on the open seas.
  Noah Elliott Morrison
  • Tiki Tours Detroit is one way to get drunk on the open seas.

Alexa, play “Float On” by Modest Mouse or, like, anything by the parrot king himself, Jimmy Buffett, because more floaty boozy little tiki boats are hitting the Detroit River.

Since 2019, Aloha Tiki Tours has offered two-hour tours of the Detroit River via a fleet of Bluetooth speaker-equipped octagonal floating tiki boats where up to six guests are invited to BYOB — with a captain, of course. (God, can you imagine a world where tiki boats were captainless? Mayhem, we say. Mayhem!) Anyway, more Detroit area tiki freaks can get in on the fun.



Aloha Tiki Tours has added a third location from which passengers can board, The Detroit Free Press reports. In addition to launching points at Sindbad's Marina in Detroit and St. Clair Shores' Blossom Heath Park and Pier, folks can now reserve a boat that leaves and returns to the Waterfront Wyandotte restaurant if they so choose.

There's just one Wyandotte tiki boat as of right now, but there are plans to add another in the near future.

The tours, which cost $275-$300 Monday-Thursday and $300-$325 Friday-Sunday, are the brainchild of Nick Blaszczyk, owner of Pedal Bar Detroit and Detroit Cycle Boats, who was inspired by a visit to Keywest where various tiki boat tours have already taken off.

Per the website, the tours make for a “unique” and “relaxing” way to tour the river and are ideal for celebrating birthdays, bachelor and bachelorette parties, as well as team-building events, which is exactly why the Metro Times staff took a cruise in 2019 to see what all the fuss — and way too many wine coolers — were all about.

Tours are available for booking starting May through September via AlohaTikiTours.com.

