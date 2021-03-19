COVID-19 cases are rising again in Michigan. Why?

In Michigan, coronavirus case trends are heading in the wrong direction. That's according to The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project, which reports that COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen by 45 percent in Michigan since late February. The state also has the highest infection rate in the nation.
"On average, each person in Michigan with COVID is infecting 1.18 other people. As such, the total number of active cases in Michigan is growing at an unsustainable rate," a report from COVID Act Now reads. "If this trend continues, the hospital system may become overloaded. Caution is warranted."
Michigan ranks fourth in the nation for the highest daily new COVID cases per 100,000 residents, behind New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. According to COVID Act Now, Michigan's rate is considered "high."
The surge comes just as Michigan is ramping up vaccination efforts. On Wednesday, a massive regional coronavirus vaccination facility at Detroit's Ford Field opened, which officials say can vaccinate 6,000 people a day. So far, at least 3.2 million vaccinations have been administered, and 14.3% of Michigan residents are fully vaccinated.
