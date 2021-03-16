Email
Tuesday, March 16, 2021

How to register for COIVID-19 vaccines at Ford Field in Detroit

Posted By on Tue, Mar 16, 2021 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge Ford Field in Detroit - BY STEVE NEAVLING
  • By Steve Neavling
  • Ford Field in Detroit

Now’s your chance to register for a COVID-19 vaccine at Ford Field in Detroit, which has been set up as a regional vaccination site.

The site is expected to open on Wednesday, March 24 and operate seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for eight weeks.



Michigan residents who are eligible to receive a vaccine can sign up the following ways:

• Online at clinic.meijer.com/register/CL2021
• Text EndCOVID to 75049
• Call 888-535-6136 and press 1

The appointments will be scheduled a few days in advance.

The state is managing the vaccinations, and the site is supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“The Ford Field community vaccination site is a testament to what we can do when we work together,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement Monday. “I am grateful for President Biden’s leadership and for the partnership of the Detroit Lions, Meijer, Wayne County, the City of Detroit, and our federals partners at FEMA. We will keep ramping up our equitable vaccine rollout, and with the addition of the Ford Field community site, we are taking a significant step towards returning to normal as we continue rebuilding our economy.”

Health officials expect more than 6,000 people will receive a dose every day.

“This mass vaccination site will accelerate Michigan’s efforts to reach its goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Protect Michigan Commission director Kerry Ebersole Singh. “We urge Michiganders to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine today.”

The vaccines are free, and insurance is not required. The state also plans to offer free ride share options.

For more information about vaccines and eligibility requirements, visit the state’s COVID-19 site.

