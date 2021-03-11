Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Lucido weaponizes COVID-19 nursing home deaths, but skipped vote to protect seniors

Posted By on Thu, Mar 11, 2021 at 2:49 PM

click to enlarge Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. - MICHIGAN STATE SENATE
  • Michigan state Senate
  • Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido, a former state Senator who opposed Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions, is the latest Republican to seize on coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.

After threatening to charge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, earlier this week for her handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes, Lucido on Thursday called on the county medical examiner’s office to examine the fatalities. He also launched an online form for families to fill out so police can investigate the deaths.



Lucido, a Trump-loving conservative who often smeared Whitmer while he was in the Senate, insisted it wasn’t political.

“I’m not going after anyone,” he said during a news conference. “I’m simply trying to find out whatever we can about these deaths.”

Others aren’t buying it. When Lucido had a chance to help protect nursing homes residents from the spread of COVID-19, he was a no-show. On Dec. 18, the Senate voted on a coronavirus bill that included more than $22 million for testing in nursing homes and more than $3 million for hospitals that retained nursing home patients while they were infected. Lucido skipped the vote but still had time to post a video on his official state senator page on Facebook.

“Disgraced former state Senator Peter Lucido is the last person any Michigander who cares about beating this virus should listen to,” Lavora Barnes, chairwoman of the Michigan Democratic Party, said in a statement Thursday. “When it mattered most, he skipped out on passing COVID-19 relief that directly helped nursing homes, while his party consistently opposed commonsense and popular measures to save lives and help our economy recover.”

She added, “Lucido’s recent attacks against the governor are nothing more than pathetic, hypocritical smears from a partisan politician who even his own party investigated and punished for his pattern of deeply inappropriate sexual harassment.” 

Local doctors also spoke out against Lucido.

“From a medical perspective, this move appears to be purely partisan,” Dr. Farhan Bhatti tweeted on Wednesday. “As a state senator, Lucido didn't even show up to vote for critical COVID-19 funding when we were counting on it for our patients. The ‘willful neglect’ appears to be on him.” 

Dr. Rob Davidson, executive director of the Committee to Protect Medicare, pointed out that Lucido declined to take steps to protect residents from COVID-19.

“While he and his GOP colleagues resisted measures to decrease COVID spread & said it was no big deal, Whitmer followed CDC guidance, issued mask mandates & stay at home orders, and fought w/ Trump to get test supplies & PPE,” Davidson tweeted Wednesday. “Yet he’s going to charge her? What a load of bullshit.”



Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Grab ’em by the Cuomo
An excerpt from Peter Werbe’s new novel set in Detroit, 1967
The outrage-industrial complex
Senate Dems might cut off their nose to spite their face
Why Valentine Distilling Co. is going green — even if it doesn’t make cents
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Mayor Duggan appoints new civil rights director to promote equity and inclusion Read More

  2. Child infected with Michigan’s first known case of COVID-19 variant that may resist vaccines Read More

  3. Michigan lawmakers make the push to keep daylight saving time all year long, because springing forward sucks Read More

  4. Hazel Park introduces human rights ordinance to protect LGBTQ residents from discrimination Read More

  5. Senate Dems might cut off their nose to spite their face Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation