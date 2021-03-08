Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 8, 2021

Whitmer supports independent probe into ‘very serious’ claims against NY’s Cuomo

Posted By on Mon, Mar 8, 2021 at 11:28 AM

click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer - STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she supports an independent investigation into the “very serious” sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“The allegations here are very serious and need to be taken seriously, and I think that an impartial, thorough, independent investigation is merited and appropriate,” Whitmer told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday.



Whitmer, a sexual assault survivor, said she had a “gut-wrenching reaction” to the allegations against Cuomo, who has come under pressure to resign after several women have accused him of sexual harassment.

“There are a lot of American women who have felt how she felt,” Whitmer said of one of the alleged victims. “I think that is something that resonates and why we need to take this seriously and why there needs to be a full investigation.”

Whitmer declined to say whether she believed the allegations are true, but said they are “very serious.”

“If accurate and true, I think we have to take action, but we also need to make sure there is a thorough investigation,” Whitmer said.

Cuomo said Sunday that he will not resign and denied intentionally sexually harassing anyone, but he did apologize for “making anyone feel uncomfortable.”

Last May, when former U.S. Senate aide Tara Reade alleged she was sexually assaulted by Joe Biden, Whitmer expressed skepticism about the allegations. Later in the campaign, Whitmer was one of Biden's finalists in his search for a vice president.

"The Joe Biden I know, these stories are inconsistent with what I know and what I've seen, in terms of work that he's done to support women," Whitmer said on ABC's Nightline.

In 2017, Whitmer tweeted, “Sexual harassment is not a partisan issue and is unacceptable no matter who does it.”

The Justice Department is reviewing Whitmer and Cuomo’s handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes. An aide to Cuomo said the administration withheld the nursing home death toll to avoid criticism from the Trump administration.

Investigative reporter Charlie LeDuff said last week that he’s suing Whitmer’s administration for data on nursing home deaths.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Senate Dems represent 56.5% of the country, yet Mitch McConnell and Joe Manchin control their agenda
Alice Cooper on the greatest music city in the world — and coexisting with the most dangerous man in rock ’n’ roll
Free Will Astrology (March 3-9)
The lost year
Savage Love: Devastation
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sen. Shirkey lies about COVID-19 science, defends Texas’ decision to fully reopen Read More

  2. Savage Love: Devastation Read More

  3. Beverley McDonald, Warrior for Justice, 1930-2021 Read More

  4. Michigan trooper charged after siccing K-9 on suspect for minutes after he surrendered Read More

  5. Dan Gilbert is now the world's 16th richest man after his net worth skyrocketed by $25 billion on Tuesday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation