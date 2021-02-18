Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Special enrollment opens for federal health insurance marketplace

Posted By on Thu, Feb 18, 2021 at 8:46 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Michiganders without health insurance have a rare opportunity to sign up for coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace.

A special COVID-19 enrollment period opened this week and runs through May 15.



Dr. LaShawn McIver, director of the Office of Minority Health Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said there are roughly 30 million Americans without health-care coverage, and Black, Latino, and Native Americans are more likely to be uninsured.

"We know that many folks have lost their jobs or were furloughed in the past year, and they're simply waiting for their next job to get health insurance," McIver explained. "So this is an opportunity for them to see if there's a plan that's right for them."

According to state data, Michigan experienced a 46% increase in the number of uninsured adults during the early months of the pandemic.

More than 267 thousand Michiganders purchased coverage during the 2020 Health Insurance Marketplace open-enrollment period that ended Dec. 15, about 2% more than in 2019.

McIver noted the new opportunity to shop for plans was made possible through President Joe Biden's executive order.

"Outside of the yearly open-enrollment period, you can only enroll in or change your marketplace plan if you have certain life changes," McIver confirmed. "So if you've lost your health coverage, you've moved, or you've had a baby. However, eligible consumers can qualify for this special enrollment period, even if they have not had a life change."

She added nearly nine in ten people who enroll in a marketplace plan, receive financial assistance.

For 2021 coverage, the majority of people who qualified for assistance could purchase a plan for 50 dollars or less a month.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Acquitted
Senate Democrats are more comfortable being prey than predator
The nation’s first Black-owned TV station, founded in Detroit, is now a historic landmark
Savage Love: Pandemic pressures
2 partisan 2 convict
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. How a Michigan couple radicalized the state’s GOP and emboldened insurrectionists Read More

  2. Sen. Shirkey pressured to resign – again – after more controversial remarks surface Read More

  3. Senate Democrats are more comfortable being prey than predator Read More

  4. Republican John James says he was called racial slur in Florida Read More

  5. Highly contagious COVID-19 variant infects 90 people at prison in West Michigan Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation