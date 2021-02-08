See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Monday, February 8, 2021

Prominent defense attorney killed in car crash with Detroit police

Posted By on Mon, Feb 8, 2021 at 12:44 PM

click to enlarge Attorney Cliff Woodward. - CLIFF WOODWARD
  • Cliff Woodward
  • Attorney Cliff Woodward.

Prominent defense attorney Clifford Woodward II was killed after his car crashed into a police SUV on Detroit’s west side early Monday morning.

Woodward, 58, was traveling south on W. Chicago when a Detroit squad car collided with his Lexus IS 250 at the intersection of the Jeffries Service Drive.



Two officers were injured and taken to a hospital, where they were in stable condition Monday morning.

Police said the squad car, traveling east on Jeffries Service Drive, was fully marked with activated lights and sirens. They were responding to a call for backup when the accident occurred.

The Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad is investigating.

Woodward, a former 910AM Superstation host, was a popular attorney and civil rights activist.

