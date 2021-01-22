See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 22, 2021

U.K. coronavirus mutation found in 2 more people, all linked to University of Michigan

Posted By on Fri, Jan 22, 2021 at 9:25 AM

click to enlarge This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. - NIAID
  • NIAID
  • This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S.

The highly contagious coronavirus mutation that emerged in the United Kingdom has now been identified in three women in Washtenaw County.

According to a press release from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), all three women are linked to the University of Michigan.



The first Michigan case of the coronavirus mutation, known as B.1.1.7., was detected on Saturday in a Washtenaw County woman who had recently traveled to the U.K. On Thursday, officials announced that the mutation had been detected in two additional women who were in close contact with the first.

Five other people linked to the first patient have also tested positive for the coronavirus, but it's not known if they have the mutation. All have been told to quarantine.

MHSS says it believes it's possible that there are more B.1.1.7 cases in Michigan that have not yet been identified. It says it's working with U-M and the Washtenaw County health department to monitor the situation closely.

"Because this variant is more contagious, we have been expecting more B.1.1.7 cases following Michigan’s first case being identified on Saturday," Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS, said in a statement.

While B.1.1.7. is believed to be up to 50% more contagious than the original coronavirus strain, there's no indication that it's deadlier. It's also believed that the existing COVID-19 vaccines still work against it.

However, "The higher rate of transmission could increase the number of people who need to be hospitalized or who lose their lives to COVID-19 should the new variant begin circulating widely in Michigan," MHHS says in a press release.

Khaldun emphasized the need for people to continue taking precautions against the spread of the virus.

"Now we need to redouble our efforts by continuing to wear masks properly, socially distance, avoid crowds, washing hand frequently, and make plans to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine once it is our turn," she said.
Related U-M staffer accuses one of Ann Arbor’s biggest landlords of pushing for school to reopen amid pandemic
U-M staffer accuses one of Ann Arbor’s biggest landlords of pushing for school to reopen amid pandemic
By Lee DeVito
News Hits
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Savage Love: Case disclosed
Free Will Astrology (Jan. 20-26)
The end of an error
Goodbye, grifters
Why can't we be friends?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. St. Clair Shores warns about elevated levels of lead in water system Read More

  2. U.S. Attorney Schneider, a Trump appointee, is resigning after President Biden takes office Read More

  3. Trump was right to commute former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's sentence Read More

  4. Michigan man arrested in Capitol riot warned of ‘war everywhere,’ sold right-wing paraphernalia Read More

  5. Judge drops charges against 28 Black Lives Matter protesters in Detroit Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation