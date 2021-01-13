See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

News Hits

Wednesday, January 13, 2021

News Hits

Apple to open its first U.S. based Developer Academy in Detroit later this year

Posted By on Wed, Jan 13, 2021 at 11:02 AM

As part of its $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative commitment, Apple is supporting the launch of the Propel Center (rendering above), an innovation hub for the entire HBCU community that will provide curriculum, internships, and mentorship opportunities.
  • Apple
  • As part of its $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative commitment, Apple is supporting the launch of the Propel Center (rendering above), an innovation hub for the entire HBCU community that will provide curriculum, internships, and mentorship opportunities.

Detroit will soon get its own slice of the big Apple.

As part of the tech giant's $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, Apple announced its plans for an Apple Developer Academy in Detroit, the first of its kind in the U.S.



Launched in collaboration with Michigan State University, the academy —which will roll out as a virtual program before opening as an in-person space in Detroit later this year — looks to reach 1,000 students per year through two initial program options. The academy aims to empower Detroit's aspiring Black entrepreneurs and those interested in coding, design, app development, and marketing.

“Every individual deserves equal access to opportunity regardless of skin color or zip code,”Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Lisa Jackson said in a press release.

“For too long, communities of color have faced gross injustices and institutional barriers to their pursuit of the American dream, and we are proud to lend our voices and resources to build new engines of opportunity that empower, inspire, and create meaningful change.”


The first of the two programs is described as a 30-day introductory program for those considering careers in app development. The second program is a 10-12 month intensive aimed at aspiring developers and includes iOS app building and training in entrepreneurship.

The Apple Developer Academy is open to students 18 and older regardless of skill level, coding experience, or academic background.

