See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 8, 2021

Michigan native Ronna McDaniel re-elected as RNC chairwoman

Posted By on Fri, Jan 8, 2021 at 1:59 PM

Ronna McDaniel, a Michigan native and staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, was re-elected as Republican National Committee chairwoman on Friday — even after the GOP lost control of the White House and both chambers of Congress under her.

McDaniel, whom Trump endorsed for another two-year term, has often spewed the kind of dangerous and baseless rhetoric about election fraud that led to Wednesday’s violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol building.



Although McDaniel eventually denounced the insurrection, she failed to mention Trump’s role in it.

“Being chair of the Republican National Committee has been an honor of the lifetime, and I’m so honored to be re-elected,” McDaniel tweeted Friday. “We have a lot of work to do heading into 2022 and I'm ready to make sure Republicans up and down the ballot have the resources they need to win!”


Her re-election is a blow to Republicans who want to take the GOP in another direction.

McDaniel was chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party when Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016. Trump chose her to lead the national party after the election.

“I am thrilled that my good friend Ronna McDaniel was re-elected as Chairman of the RNC today,” Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox said in a statement. “Under Ronna’s leadership, we have seen the greatest expansions of the GOP in our nation’s history. From record votes cast for Republicans to new inroads with diverse groups of voters, Ronna is poised to continue to expand upon these successes over the next 4 years, and I cannot wait to see where her leadership takes our party.”

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Savage Love: Lesbian drama
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)
The Pardon Burglar
The best new music that got us through the worst fucking year ever
To boldly go
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lying conservative activist who organized trip to Capitol poised to head Michigan Republican Party Read More

  2. U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib calls for Trump's immediate impeachment for inciting violence at the Capitol — and she's not alone Read More

  3. Here are the 3 Michigan Republicans who still voted to overturn election results, despite the attack on the U.S. Capitol Read More

  4. Betsy DeVos resigns just as talks of removing Trump via the 25th Amendment gain serious traction Read More

  5. The siege at the U.S. Capitol was similar to what happened in Lansing this spring Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation