Michigan native Ronna McDaniel re-elected as RNC chairwoman

We have a lot of work to do heading into 2022 and I'm ready to make sure Republicans up and down the ballot have the resources they need to win! pic.twitter.com/RuOdo9ulWh — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 8, 2021

Ronna McDaniel, a Michigan native and staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, was re-elected as Republican National Committee chairwoman on Friday — even after the GOP lost control of the White House and both chambers of Congress under her.McDaniel, whom Trump endorsed for another two-year term, has often spewed the kind of dangerous and baseless rhetoric about election fraud that led to Wednesday’s violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol building.Although McDaniel eventually denounced the insurrection, she failed to mention Trump’s role in it.“Being chair of the Republican National Committee has been an honor of the lifetime, and I’m so honored to be re-elected,” McDaniel tweeted Friday. “We have a lot of work to do heading into 2022 and I'm ready to make sure Republicans up and down the ballot have the resources they need to win!”Her re-election is a blow to Republicans who want to take the GOP in another direction.McDaniel was chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party when Trump narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016. Trump chose her to lead the national party after the election.“I am thrilled that my good friend Ronna McDaniel was re-elected as Chairman of the RNC today,” Michigan Republican Party Chairwoman Laura Cox said in a statement. “Under Ronna’s leadership, we have seen the greatest expansions of the GOP in our nation’s history. From record votes cast for Republicans to new inroads with diverse groups of voters, Ronna is poised to continue to expand upon these successes over the next 4 years, and I cannot wait to see where her leadership takes our party.”