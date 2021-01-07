See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 7, 2021

News Hits

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib calls for Trump's immediate impeachment for inciting violence at the Capitol — and she's not alone

Posted By on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge ALEX GAKOS / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Alex Gakos / Shutterstock.com

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit is doubling down on her 2019 commitment to “impeach the motherfucker” — the motherfucker, of course, being none other than the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Tlaib's most recent call for impeachment comes after Trump incited unprecedented violence at the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, which found a mob of right-wing rioters injuring police, smashing windows, leaving cryptic and threatening messages on the desks of representatives, trashing offices of public officials, and using the Senate chamber as a psychotic photo opportunity — all in hopes of overthrowing the certification of President-Elect Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.



“This is on Donald Trump, period. He called folks to D.C. and gave them marching orders. He needs to be impeached and removed immediately,” Tlaib wrote on Twitter.


After writing on Twitter that she was safe from the violence but heartbroken, Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar said she is drafting up Articles of Impeachment as a result of Wednesday's insurrection.

“I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment,” Omar wrote. “Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”


“Donald J. Trump should immediately be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate as soon as Congress reconvenes,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts tweeted. “This is dangerous & unacceptable.”

As of Thursday, Omar is one of nearly 100 Democratic members of Congress also calling to invoke the 25th Amendment to move toward removing Trump from office.

But it's not just Dems that are rallying behind prematurely removing Trump from office. Some Republicans agree that Trump should resign or be removed.

“There is no doubt that the President’s delusion, fabrication, self-interest, and ego have led us — step by step — to this very low, and very dangerous, moment in American history,” Vermont's Gov. Phil Scott wrote on Twitter. “The fabric of our democracy and the principles of our republic are under attack by the President. Enough is enough. President Trump should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or by the Congress.”

President-elect Biden addressed the nation amid the chaos and called on Trump, who remained silent after pouring fuel on the flames during a MAGA rally outside of the White House Wednesday morning, to end the siege.

"Our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we have seen in modern times," Biden said.

At the rally, Trump told his followers, “We are going to cheer on our brave Senators and Congressmen and women, and we are probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them — because you will never take back our country with weakness.”

He suggested that his supporters “walk down to the Capitol” to contest “this egregious assault on our democracy.”

He later addressed the nation, per Biden's request, but in a dangerous video in which he doubled down on his allegations of a fraudulent election and told the rioters to “go home” and that he loved them and they were “special.”

Following the video, Trump was banned for 12-24 hours from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. YouTube removed the video, as did other social media platforms. Twitter, which flagged the video before removing it so that it could not be liked or shared, said it was in ”severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.”

Trump's rally followed an alleged rift with his No. 2, Vice President Mike Pence, who said he would uphold the Constitution by certifying Biden's win Wednesday. Pence was among those evacuated as rioters stormed the Capitol steps.

Under Constitutional law, if impeached, Pence would become the 46th President of the United States, making Biden the 47th on Jan. 20.

“To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today: you did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins,” Pence said in remarks when Congress reconvened. “And this is still the people’s house. And as we reconvene in this chamber the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy.”

Early Thursday morning, Congress safely reconvened to confirm Biden's victory, finalizing the electoral count that was underway at the time of the attempted insurrection.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Savage Love: Lesbian drama
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)
The Pardon Burglar
The best new music that got us through the worst fucking year ever
To boldly go
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Here's a video of Mitt Romney casually getting heckled by Trump supporters Read More

  2. Dan Gilbert and his company’s PAC donated to Georgia GOP Senate candidates Read More

  3. Family Video to close all remaining stores, cites lack of foot traffic and new movie releases Read More

  4. Investigative reporter M.L. Elrick is running for Detroit City Council seat Read More

  5. #BlackHomesMatter advocates to call on Whitmer to compensate over-taxed Detroit homeowners Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation