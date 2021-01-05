See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Southwest Detroit's El Club to offer free COVID-19 testing through April

Posted By on Tue, Jan 5, 2021 at 10:40 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF EL CLUB
  • Courtesy of El Club

Metro Detroiters can soon get a COVID-19 test where acts like Billie Eilish, Graham Coxon, and the Melvins performed in a pre-COVID world.

On Tuesday, Southwest Detroit music venue El Club announced a partnership with Henry Ford Health System to offer free COVID-19 PCR tests from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every Friday through April starting Friday, Jan. 8.



According to a post, you can get a test at El Club without an appointment, physician referral, insurance, or prescription. Testing booths will be set up inside the club, and results will be made available within 48 hours.

El Club, which opened in 2016, has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic and expects to remain closed until summer, as long as it is safe and legal to do so. Despite closure, the 500-capacity club maintained its tradition of providing free meals to residents in need at Thanksgiving and Christmas last year.



