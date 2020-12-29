See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Wayne County funeral home sued for cremating body without autopsy

Posted By on Tue, Dec 29, 2020 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

A family filed a civil lawsuit in Wayne County Circuit Court after Richard Wahl, a family member who they suspected died of mesothelioma, was cremated without first undergoing an autopsy — preventing them from potential financial compensation.

Mesothelioma is primarily caused by exposure to asbestos, so the family contracted with Shawn Parcells, owner of Topeka, Kansas-based National Autopsy Services, to have a licensed pathologist perform a complete autopsy on Wahl to find out the cause of death. But the lawsuit contends that Parcells's company did not perform an autopsy and instead had Wahl's body transported to Molnar Funeral Home in Brownstown Township, where it was cremated.



According to the lawsuit, the Wahl family is "one of hundreds" who never received autopsy reports from Parcells.

"Not only is this a blatant act of neglect, and preying on those who are grieving, Parcells has left our client, and hundreds of others, without medical proof as to the cause of death of their loved ones," attorney Sam Pietsch of Ven Johnson Law said in a statement. "The Wahls lost Richard and now have no chance of any financial compensation from a potential mesothelioma diagnosis."

According to the lawsuit, Parcells, of Leawood, Kansas, has no formal medical education, though he worked as a pathology assistant for Missouri's Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office from 1996 to 2003 before opening National Autopsy Services, in Topeka, where he provided private autopsy services for an upfront fee of $3,000, plus expenses.

Parcells is under indictment for falsely leading the Wahl family and hundreds of others to believe that they would receive autopsy reports performed by licensed pathologists. On Nov. 18, the U.S. Attorney's Office-Kansas District issued a wire fraud indictment against Parcells seeking to recover more than $1 million in fees paid to Parcells by more than 375 victims who never received pathology.

If convicted, Parcells could face up to 20 years in prison, plus a fine up to $250,000 for each count.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Why this year is the perfect time for Detroit to celebrate Kwanzaa
The worst people of 2020 (who aren’t Trumps), continued
Savage Love: Livestream 2
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 23-29)
Say that title
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dominion lawyers slam Mellissa Carone's 'outlandish' claims of election fraud in cease-and-desist letter Read More

  2. Nessel takes no shit from Trump, slamming him for ‘obsessing about these women from Michigan' Read More

  3. Eligible first-time DUI offenders in Michigan could have convictions expunged under new bipartisan bill Read More

  4. Detroit's Cultural Center to offer free and public outdoor WiFi in 2021 thanks to $500k grant Read More

  5. You have mail? Packages stack up ‘wall to wall’ at metro Detroit USPS center Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 23, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation