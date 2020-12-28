See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Monday, December 28, 2020

Dominion lawyers slam Mellissa Carone's 'outlandish' claims of election fraud in cease-and-desist letter

Posted By on Mon, Dec 28, 2020 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge Mellissa Carone testifying before lawmakers in Lansing. - YOUTUBE/SCREEN GRAB
  • YouTube/screen grab
  • Mellissa Carone testifying before lawmakers in Lansing.

Attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems lambasted Mellissa Carone in a scorching cease-and-desist letter after she made bizarre, baseless claims about the company helping rig the election for President-elect Joe Biden.

Dominion Voting Systems, which has been the target of numerous false fraud allegations since the 2020 election, called Carone's claims “outlandish” and warned her that “litigation regarding these issues is imminent.”



The letter also advised the Grosse Pointe Woods woman to preserve all communications between herself and Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Jenna Ellis, and “any other member of the Trump campaign.”

“You gained international infamy earlier this month as Rudy Giuliani's so-called 'star witness' who could supposedly corroborate outlandish accusations that Dominion has somehow rigged or otherwise improperly influenced the outcome of the Nov. 2020 U.S. presidential election,” attorneys Thomas Clare and Megan Meier said in the letter, first posted by Law & Crime.

“Without a shred of corroborating evidence, you have claimed that you witnessed several different versions of voter fraud—ranging from one story involving a van, to other accusations that votes were counted multiple times,” the letter continues. “You published these statements even though you knew all along that your attacks on Dominion have no basis in reality.”

Carone’s off-the-wall testimony about alleged voter fraud in Michigan caught national attention, and she was parodied on Saturday Night Live. Two years before her testimony, police accused Carone of harassing her boyfriend's ex-wife and sending her videos of herself having sex with him. As a result, Carone was charged with obscenity and computer crime offenses.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

