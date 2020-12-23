See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Tlaib revives call for $2,000 stimulus checks after Trump complains $600 payments are 'ridiculously low'

Posted By on Wed, Dec 23, 2020 at 10:36 AM

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlain - RASHIDA TLAIB/COURTESY PHOTO
  • Rashida Tlaib/Courtesy photo
  • U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlain

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, one of only two House Democrats to vote against the $900 billion coronavirus stimulus package, is calling on colleagues to amend the relief bill to increase direct payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000.

Tlaib, D-Detroit, renewed her push for bigger payments after President Donald Trump on Tuesday surprised lawmakers by threatening to sink the massive relief package.



“I’m asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple,” Trump said in a video posted on his Twitter feed.


Tlaib and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., drafted an amendment to include the higher payments.

“Send the bill back, and we will put in the $2,000 we’ve been fighting for that your party has been blocking,” Tlaib tweeted Wednesday night.


House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she’s supports the higher payments, tweeting that “Democrats are ready to bing this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent.”

“Let’s do it!” she wrote.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., echoed Pelosi’s support.

“We spent months trying to secure $2000 checks but Republicans blocked it,” Schumer tweeted. “Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open and we’re glad to pass more aid Americans need.”

Tlaib was among 17 progressive Democrats who were pushing for $2,000 stimulus checks.

"This type of direct assistance has proven to be critical to lifting people out of poverty and have been among the most effective programs to address the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic," the Democrats said in a letter to Republican and Democratic leadership.

It’s unclear whether Trump can persuade enough Republicans to support the higher payments. The Senate passed the relief package earlier this week by a 92-6 vote, and the it cleared the House by a 359-53 vote.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Why this year is the perfect time for Detroit to celebrate Kwanzaa
The worst people of 2020 (who aren’t Trumps), continued
Savage Love: Livestream 2
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 23-29)
Say that title
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan judges are locking up children for noncriminal offenses like repeatedly disobeying their parents and skipping school Read More

  2. You have mail? Packages stack up ‘wall to wall’ at metro Detroit USPS center Read More

  3. COVID-19 relief bill tainted with 'downright dangerous' provision for hazardous material on Ambassador Bridge Read More

  4. Today in scams, this absolutely brazen cash grab for a bus trip to Trump's 2021 inauguration Read More

  5. Michigan movie theaters are reopening this week, but... why? Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation