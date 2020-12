Michigan Capitol closed Monday due to 'credible threats of violence' during Electoral College vote

Brian Charles Watson, Wikimedia Creative Commons

Michigan State Capitol.

Threats of violence have prompted Michigan officials to close legislative offices in Lansing on Monday as electors plan to meet in the Senate chamber to cast their votes for president.“The decision was not made because of anticipated protests but was made based on credible threats of violence,” Amber McCann, spokeswoman for Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, told the Associated Press The state’s 16 electors, who have been offered police escorts, plan to meet at 2 p.m. to vote for President-elect Joe Biden. You can watch the meeting online Protests are expected outside the building, and Michigan State Police will be on hand to monitor the activity.State Rep. Kevin Hertel, D-St. Clair Shores, tweeted that the offices were closed “because credible threats have been made as Michigan’s electors to the Electoral College will meet at the Capitol.”Biden defeated Trump in Michigan by more than 154,000 votes.“Another day, another alert that the Capitol is being shut down out of concerns for everyone’s safety,” state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D-Livonia, tweeted Sunday. “That being said, I’m proud of our electors and hope they can complete their duty tomorrow safely and with as little controversy as possible.”