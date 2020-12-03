See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Thursday, December 3, 2020

Nessel slams Michigan Republicans over baseless election claims: 'Put up or shut up'

Posted By on Thu, Dec 3, 2020 at 12:20 PM

Attorney General Dana Nessel. - MICHIGAN ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE
  • Michigan Attorney General's Office
  • Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel lashed out at Michigan Republicans on Thursday for continuing to give voice to conspiracy theorists who are undermining the state’s democratic system by spewing baseless allegations of election fraud.

“At long last, put up or shut up,” Nessel tweeted.



Nessel’s string of scalding tweets comes a day after the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee held a hearing in which President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was given the floor to level what she described as “baseless, debunked attacks on our elections.”

During the hearing, witnesses trashed Detroit with unfounded, delusional claims of election misdeeds.

“You have embarrassed our state and defamed Michigan’s most populous city,” Nessel tweeted.


