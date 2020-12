Nessel slams Michigan Republicans over baseless election claims: 'Put up or shut up'

Michigan Attorney General's Office

Refresher: Matthew Schneider, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, which has Detroit within its jurisdiction, is a Trump appointee who previously served as Chief Deputy under AG Bill Schuette. Wondering why @MIGOPChair doesn’t trust him to handle an investigation? — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) December 3, 2020

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel lashed out at Michigan Republicans on Thursday for continuing to give voice to conspiracy theorists who are undermining the state’s democratic system by spewing baseless allegations of election fraud.“At long last, put up or shut up,” Nessel tweeted.Nessel’s string of scalding tweets comes a day after the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee held a hearing in which President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was given the floor to level what she described as “baseless, debunked attacks on our elections.”During the hearing, witnesses trashed Detroit with unfounded, delusional claims of election misdeeds.“You have embarrassed our state and defamed Michigan’s most populous city,” Nessel tweeted.