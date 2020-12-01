See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Giuliani to bring baseless conspiracy theories to Michigan legislature hearing on election

Posted By on Tue, Dec 1, 2020 at 12:44 PM

click to enlarge President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com
  • President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who has spread baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud, plans to testify in person during a Michigan legislative hearing on Wednesday.

The Republican-led Michigan House Oversight Committee is investigating previously debunked claims about election fraud.



"Mr. Giuliani believes there were many problems with how this election was conducted and has alleged that there was significant fraud in Michigan," committee Chairman Matt Hall, R-Marshall, in a statement Tuesday. "I am glad we were able to find time to make this work with the president’s legal team.

"This is an opportunity for us to get definitive answers — in-person — about Mr. Giuliani’s claims and evidence, while we work to provide clarity and transparency to people who have taken issue with our state’s election system."

With no evidence, Giuliani has claimed 300,000 “illegitimate ballots” were cast in Michigan.

Democrats blasted Republicans for holding a hearing on conspiracy theories about an election that was certified by the Board of State Canvassers last week. Biden won the election in Michigan by more than 154,000 votes.

The Senate Oversight committee met at TCF Center in Detroit on Tuesday to discuss absentee ballot counting.

"Holding an in-person hearing with no opportunity to testify virtually during a global pandemic is reckless and irresponsible,” Michigan Democratic Party Chairman Lavora Barnes said in a statement. “Yet, the GOP controlled Michigan Senate has done exactly that today, even with another state legislator testing positive. False claims of illegal actions at the TCF Center have been debunked by the court system and the lawsuits have been withdrawn or dismissed.

Barnes said lawmakers should be focused on the quickly spreading coronavirus.

“With just one month left of this legislative session it is unconscionable that the Michigan Legislature is spending their time allowing conspiracy theorists to call into question the integrity and security of our elections system,” Barnes said. “Michiganders are hurting and right now the legislature should be focused on COVID-19 relief for our working families, our front-line workers, and everyone that has been impacted by this deadly virus."

Claims of widespread fraud were discounted by courts and election officials. Trump’s former lawyer Sidney Powell filed a lawsuit in which she cited a witness who claimed something fishy happened in Edison County in Michigan, which doesn’t exist.

"In another case for Edison County, MI," the claim reads, "Vice President Biden received more than 100% of the votes at 5:59 EST on November 4, 2020 and again he received 99.61% of the votes at 2:23 PM EST on November 5, 2020. These distributions are cause for concern and indicate fraud."

