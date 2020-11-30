See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 30, 2020

Duggan says 5,000 Detroiters could get COVID-19 vaccine a day, but cites challenges

Posted By on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 10:46 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Mayor Mike Duggan said Sunday that he hopes 5,000 Detroit residents will receive a COVID-19 vaccine a day once they become available, but he cautioned that the nation “is not yet geared up” for the task.

In an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Duggan said the city is working “day and night” to prepare for vaccines, which he said likely will begin in January or February, depending on when they're approved. He added that he and other mayors have been strategizing with president-elect Joe Biden.



“We’re looking now at the reality that when we were testing 1,200 people a day, that was a major undertaking,” Duggan said. “To get the vaccinations out, we’re going to have to vaccinate 5,000 a day just in Detroit. And this country is not yet geared up. … We haven’t begun as a country to address what it’s going to take to actually inject people with the vaccine.”

Duggan said vaccines will likely be administered at the TCF Center, parking structures, pharmacies, and hospitals.

At 5,000 vaccines a day, it would take about 135 days to inoculate everyone.

But a University of Michigan survey in October found that nearly two-thirds of Detroiters said they likely won’t get a government-approved vaccine when it becomes available. Black residents were four times as likely as white residents to say they don’t plan to get vaccinated.

“Those with greater levels of distrust of government, news, and doctors are less likely to say they will be vaccinated,” Jeffrey Morenoff, one of the lead researchers for the university’s Detroit Metro Area Communities Study, said in a statement. “Successful efforts to promote a vaccine when it’s available will need to take into account these attitudes.”

On Monday, drug maker Moderna announced it will apply for emergency authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer submitted its application on Nov. 20.

Henry Ford Health System announced last week that it may begin receiving vaccines as early as mid-December. Five of the system’s hospitals in Michigan have been preparing for months to distribute the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which must be stored in specialized freezers at below-freezing temperatures to maintain their potencies.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,584 Detroiters. The city has reported nearly 20,000 cases.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

The election that would not die
Metro Times’ annual guide to giving locally — and on a budget — for the holidays
What's the best way to acknowledge that you occupy stolen land?
Savage Love: Blocked
Free Will Astrology (Nov. 25-Dec. 1)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit: canary in democracy’s coal mine? Read More

  2. Michigan new unemployment claims increased more than 64% last week Read More

  3. The election that would not die Read More

  4. Savage Love: Blocked Read More

  5. Republicans, now the party of QAnon, are going to point to typical election errors as signs of a grand conspiracy Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 25, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation