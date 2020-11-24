See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Mustachioed John James concedes Michigan Senate race, says he's donating $1 million to charities

Posted By on Tue, Nov 24, 2020 at 8:25 PM

With Michigan finally certifying its election results on Monday, two-time Republican Senate hopeful John James has finally conceded to Democrat Gary Peters, ending the most expensive race in the state's history.

"Well, Thanksgiving is in two days and one thing we can all be thankful for is that the election is behind us and we can finally watch a football game or listen to music without being bombarded by political ads," a mustachioed James (it's Movember) said in a video message posted on Tuesday.



With the race over, James said his campaign donated $1 million to charities.

"That’s a million dollars that could have been used for more ads on top of the god-awful $150 million spent by all sides in the Michigan senate race," James said.

He also congratulated Peters for winning re-election.

"Senator, you may not remember this, but you and I shared a scotch at a Pistons game a few years back," James said. "So, in the SPIRIT of the holidays, Senator, there’s a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label coming your way soon. Congratulations, sir. I wish you and your family good health and safety this season and in the New Year."

The Farmington Hills businessman and military veteran outperformed expectations in both his 2018 race against Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow and this year against Peters, where he lost by about 90,000 votes. In his video, he indicated that he might not be done with politics yet.

"Michigan, the 2020 battle for this senate seat is over, but the battle for the future of this great country will never be over, and I will never retire from that battlefield, ever, and neither should you," he said.

"But as we continue to fight for our republic, please remember two things: that the battle is not ours, but the Lord's, and the enemy is not our fellow Americans, but against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms," he added."

"God’s grace is sufficient," he said. "He is worthy to be praised and I will never give up on Michigan because Jesus never gave up on me."

You can watch the video below.


