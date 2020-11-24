See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Michigan Attorney General is investigating threats against Republican canvassers

Posted By on Tue, Nov 24, 2020 at 11:16 AM

Attorney General Dana Nessel. - MICHIGAN ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE
  • Michigan Attorney General's Office
  • Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed on Tuesday that her office is actively investigating threats made against Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

A typically obscure body, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers found itself thrust into the national spotlight when its Republican members, Monica Palmer of Grosse Pointe Woods and William Hartmann of Wyandotte, made the unprecedented move to vote to not certify the county's election results, citing minor discrepancies in the tally of Detroit's votes. President Donald Trump's legal team had indicated that they sought to invalidate the vote in Detroit in an attempt to overturn the results of the election in Michigan, where Democrat Joe Biden won by some 150,000 votes.



After intense public backlash, including calls that they were attempting to disenfranchise the nation's Blackest big city, the two Republicans changed their votes. But the next day, after Trump called, they attempted to rescind their votes to certify the results. At the time, Palmer said she felt pressured to certify, including threats from "Antifa of Grosse Pointe," leading to a deluge of memes.

The existence of a Grosse Pointe Antifa chapter may sound absurd, but the threats were reportedly credible enough for the Attorney General's office to get involved.

"We will investigate any credible complaints of threats to government officials, elected or appointed, and will prosecute criminal conduct to the fullest extent of the law," Nessel, a Democrat, said in a statement. "Serving the people – regardless of party – is an honorable but sometimes difficult and thankless task. And while many of us have been subjected to hateful and often obscene insults, threats of violence and harm will not be tolerated."

Nessel's office says its Criminal Investigations Division initiated its investigation shortly after last week's Board of Canvassers meeting. The office is encouraging "anyone with a specific complaint related to election fraud, misinformation, or threats against public officials" to report them to the office by email.

Trump's invitation for Michigan Republican leaders to come to the White House over the weekend led to fears that he would apply pressure for a similar partisan deadlock to happen at the Michigan Board of State Canvassers vote on Monday, and potentially cause a constitutional crisis — something one of the leaders, House Speaker Lee Chatfield, said could happen. But only one of the board's Republicans, Norm Shinkle, chose to abstain from the vote, while Aaron Van Langevelde voted with the board's two Democrats to certify the results.

"I don't know about my Democrat colleagues, but I know Aaron and I received quite a few comments, outright threats, nasty emails telling me my family's at risk," Shinkle told the Detroit Free Press. "I had one person even suggest simply, you got to vote yes to certify for the safety of your family." People have reportedly launched a smear campaign against his brother's flower shop, bombarding sites like Google and Yelp with negative reviews. Palmer also told the paper that she received "photos of dead, naked women and threats saying her daughter would be killed."

It's worth noting that the pressure isn't just coming from the left. The right-wing site The Gateway Pundit called Van Langevelde a "traitor" on Facebook for voting to certify.

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers' vote to certify the results means Michigan's electors will cast the state's 16 Electoral College votes for Biden on Dec. 14.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Meanwhile on Parallel Earth
Lead poisoning endangers generations of Detroit children, with no end in sight
Savage Love: Add it up
Free Will Astrology (Nov. 18-24)
Coups For Dummies
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lock the motherfucker up Read More

  2. Trump admits Michigan Republicans met to discuss coup Read More

  3. Republicans are running out of time, even if canvassers refuse to certify Michigan’s election Read More

  4. President Trump being sued by Black Detroit voters for Voting Rights Act violations Read More

  5. Michigan gun sales reach record highs amid pandemic, social unrest Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation