Ferris State investigates conspiracy-driven professor for 'racist, anti-Semitic, and homophobic slurs' on social media

Ferris State University
Ferris State University campus.
A physics and astronomy professor at Ferris State University has been placed on leave while administrators investigate allegations that he posted "racist, anti-Semitic, and homophobic slurs," as well as wacky right-wing conspiracy theories, on social media.
Thomas E. Brennan responded in a letter Monday in which he elaborated on conspiracy theories about COVID-19, Jews, mind control, atomic bombs, the moon landing, election fraud, and “a satanic, globalist elite.”
Ferris State University President David L. Eisler said he and others were outraged when they “learned of racist, anti-Semitic, and homophobic slurs made on Twitter that appear to be posted by Thomas Brennan.”
“Individually and collectively we were shocked and outraged by these tweets,” Eisler said in a statement. “They are extremely offensive and run counter to the values of our University and our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Our students, faculty, staff, and members of the community are upset and offended by these comments, and they should be.”
The university said Brennan was disciplined earlier this year for “unprofessional actions at a college meeting.”
In Brennan’s letter to the “Ferris Community,” he called his Twitter account
“a hole to shout in” and his way of “poking the dragon.”
“I use the account to test the boundaries of language and ideas, and will sometimes say some things that sound inflammatory or strange,” Brennan wrote. “Until now, it’s gone unnoticed, but I have finally caught the attention of the ‘cancel culture.’ I knew this would eventually happen, and it’s fine that it’s happening now, as our society is reaching a crescendo of madness.”
The Twitter account under his name includes rants about the coronavirus being “a joke” and that the lockdown “bullshit is nothing but a demoralization and economic destruction campaign by the Communists.” In July, the account blamed the coronavirus on “the Jewish mafia.”
Brennan also claims the moon landing and atomic bombing of Japan were faked.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Twitter account was made private.
couldn't reach him for comment.
