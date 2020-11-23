See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 23, 2020

Michigan gun sales reach record highs amid pandemic, social unrest

Posted By on Mon, Nov 23, 2020 at 1:03 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

Michigan residents have loaded up on a record number of guns in 2020, a year marred by the coronavirus pandemic and social unrest.

From January through October, the FBI conducted nearly 870,000 background checks for gun sales, more than any other single full year on record.



The number of FBI background requests, which provide the best estimate of gun sales, are already more than twice all of last year’s.

The first surge this year came in March, when COVID-19 prompted a state lockdown. The FBI received more than 107,000 background checks in March, compared to about 47,500 the previous month. It was the first month on record that the number of background checks exceeded 100,000.

The monthly background checks dipped below 100,000 in April and May before surging to more than 110,500 in June, when protests broke out nationwide over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Every month since then, the number of background checks surpassed 100,000.

This year's background checks already have shattered the previous record of 579,605 set in 2016.

annual_gun_background_checks_in_michigan.png

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Meanwhile on Parallel Earth
Lead poisoning endangers generations of Detroit children, with no end in sight
Savage Love: Add it up
Free Will Astrology (Nov. 18-24)
Coups For Dummies
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lock the motherfucker up Read More

  2. Trump admits Michigan Republicans met to discuss coup Read More

  3. Fox News mistakes Michigan's U.P. for Canada, because apparently maps are hard Read More

  4. Republicans are running out of time, even if canvassers refuse to certify Michigan’s election Read More

  5. This man (and his Zoom background) emerge as viral star of contentious Wayne County canvassers vote Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation