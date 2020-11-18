This man (and his Zoom background) emerge as viral star of contentious Wayne County canvassers vote

Hey guys,— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 18, 2020
Please Watch @NedStaebler — a Wayne County Board Member of Canvassers stuff in a locker @HartmannDude and @monicaspalmer — the two members that refused to certify the ballots for the county...pic.twitter.com/iGl3LSf3Sw
Bravo performance saving democracy in real time. @NedStaebler gets 10/10 and for highlighting Diego Rivera’s Detroit Industry Murals @DIADetroit pic.twitter.com/dNjjA1V8aI— Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) November 18, 2020
Download your “Detroit Industry” Zoom background here: https://t.co/vBZg3V71Y6— Detroit Inst of Arts (@DIADetroit) November 18, 2020
