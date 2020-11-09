See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 9, 2020

News Hits

Politicians spent a record-breaking $375M on advertising in Michigan, and we're glad it's over

Posted By on Mon, Nov 9, 2020 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

There were many winners and losers as a result of last week's election — including President Trump who, as of Saturday, falls into the latter category, yet childishly refuses to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

But a new report reveals that Michigan's local TV and radio stations were among those that won big, while Michigan voters, viewers, and listeners lost... a shit ton of time being barraged by political advertisements.



The report, from the Lansing-based Michigan Campaign Finance Network, revealed that politicians dumped $375 million into TV, cable, and radio advertising in Michigan, shattering previous spending records like the one set during the 2018 midterm elections, which totaled $324 million, Crain's Detroit Business reports.

Metro Detroit area cable networks received an estimated $39.5 million in revenue, while local radio stations raked in $12.8 million. Local channels, however, saw a solid $151.1 million boost in revenue from this year's ad spending with WDIV-Channel 4 taking in $54.3 million, WJBK-Channel 2 taking in $41.2 million, WXYZ-Channel 7 taking in $34.9 million, and WWJ-Channel 62 taking in $16.3 million, according to MCFN's advertising analytics.

It should come as no surprise that a large chunk of Michigan's ad windfall, or $125 million, was due to the onslaught of ads pushed out by the presidential race — which, again, Trump lost — and the contest between incumbent Democratic Senator Gary Peters and conservative businessman and Kid Rock-approved two-time Senate loser John James. Together, James and Peters dropped a combined $131 million on state-wide advertising, making it the eighth-most expensive Senate race in the country.

Simon Schuster, executive director of the MCFN, told Crain's that the amount of money spent in Michigan this election was an “absurd amount.”

“Well, obviously, the winners are, you know, advertising agencies and broadcast advertisers,” Schuster said. “I think it'd be difficult to say that the winners were Michigan voters in that regard.”

Schuster notes that it's not the amount of advertising voters are exposed to that is necessarily the issue, but how voters are exposed to advertisements.

“I think that what we need to be looking forward to is not just volume, but the nature in which we receive our advertisements, and how they are meant to sway us. Disinformation and misinformation breed on social media,” Schuster said. “And I think that the means and avenues by which that proliferates is only going to become more efficient and more nefarious moving forward.”

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

  |  

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Owner of 'Trump Unity Bridge,' a roving shrine to Trump, arrested in Detroit for riding dirty Read More

  2. U-M canceling some on-campus student housing contracts, will ramp up COVID-19 restrictions next semester Read More

  3. COVID-19 surges after Michigan Supreme Court strikes down Whitmer’s emergency powers Read More

  4. Viral video alleging a ballot box had entered Detroit's TCF Center after deadline was actually camera equipment Read More

  5. John James is going full Trump, refusing to concede to Gary Peters Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit