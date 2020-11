Owner of 'Trump Unity Bridge,' a roving shrine to Trump, arrested in Detroit for riding dirty

click to enlarge Rusty Young

On Wednesday, Detroit Police warned the driver of the Trump Unity Bridge that he had an invalid license plate. On Friday, he was arrested.

Though it was festooned with Blue Lives Matter flags, the "Trump Unity Bridge" — a sort of-esque roving shrine to President Donald Trump that is the creation of Michigan man Rob Cortis — was impounded in Detroit on Friday. Cortis was also arrested by Detroit Police.Apparently Cortis was riding dirty.According to WWJ's Vickie Thomas , the Trump Unity Bridge had an invalid license plate, and Cortis, of Livonia, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from Canton for a charge of disturbing the peace. Police warned him on Wednesday not to return to Detroit, which was captured by photographer Rusty Young and shared withOn Friday, Cortis returned and was taken into custody by police.We guess he didn't get the memo that Trump was supposed to be the "law and order" president.Trump supporters have been gathering in Detroit outside the TCF Center, which was converted into a ballot processing facility, to intimidate election workers.The Trump Unity Bridge has been spotted at political events and rallies across the country since 2016.