FBI probes voter-suppression robocalls targeting residents in Michigan, other states

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

Polling station in Detroit.

The FBI is investigating voter-suppression robocalls in Michigan and other states that urged voters to stay home on Election Day.“We are aware of reports of robocalls and have no further comment,” the FBI said in a statement. “As a reminder, the FBI encourages the American public to verify any election and voting information they may receive through their local election officials.”Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday that Flint residents were receiving robocalls falsely suggesting they could cast a ballot on Wednesday because of long lines at polling places on Election Day. Tuesday was the last day to vote.“Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote,” Nessel tweeted. “No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard!”Nessel also warned that Dearborn voters were receiving text messages falsely claiming they had to vote for President Donald Trump if they support Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden – and vice versa – because of problems with ballot sensors.“Do not fall for it, it's a trick!” Nessel tweeted. Officials also warned of robocalls in Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and New York.In October, Nessel charged right-wing fraudsters Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman for making robocalls with bogus claims to discourage Black voter turnout in the Detroit area. They were ordered to stand trial last week.