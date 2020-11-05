See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 5, 2020

FBI probes voter-suppression robocalls targeting residents in Michigan, other states

Posted By on Thu, Nov 5, 2020 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge Polling station in Detroit. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Polling station in Detroit.

The FBI is investigating voter-suppression robocalls in Michigan and other states that urged voters to stay home on Election Day.

“We are aware of reports of robocalls and have no further comment,” the FBI said in a statement. “As a reminder, the FBI encourages the American public to verify any election and voting information they may receive through their local election officials.”



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday that Flint residents were receiving robocalls falsely suggesting they could cast a ballot on Wednesday because of long lines at polling places on Election Day. Tuesday was the last day to vote.

“Obviously this is FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote,” Nessel tweeted. “No long lines and today is the last day to vote. Don’t believe the lies! Have your voice heard!”

Nessel also warned that Dearborn voters were receiving text messages falsely claiming they had to vote for President Donald Trump if they support Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden – and vice versa – because of problems with ballot sensors.

“Do not fall for it, it's a trick!” Nessel tweeted. Officials also warned of robocalls in Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and New York.

In October, Nessel charged right-wing fraudsters Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman for making robocalls with bogus claims to discourage Black voter turnout in the Detroit area. They were ordered to stand trial last week.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

  |  

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Biden holds razor-thin lead in Michigan nail-biter with 90% of votes counted Read More

  2. Michigan Supreme Court flips to Democratic Party-nominated majority Read More

  3. Thank Detroit for Joe Biden's Michigan victory Read More

  4. Michigan's Senate race could come down to the last vote Read More

  5. Trump wants Michigan to stop counting ballots, threatens lawsuit to do so Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit