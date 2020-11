Biden holds razor-thin lead in Michigan mail-biter with 90% of votes counted

click to enlarge Matt Smith Photographer / Shutterstock.com

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gained a narrow lead over President Donald Trump Wednesday morning in Michigan with about 90% of the votes counted.Biden was ahead of Trump by 11,766 votes, or 0.2%, at 10:15 a.m. With votes still being counted in Detroit, Flint, and Grand Rapids, Biden is expected to build on his lead.Biden garnered 94% of the votes in Detroit, with more than half of the votes counted. If Biden takes Michigan, he can win the election nationwide with victories in Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin, where he’s holding small leads. Most of the uncounted ballots in those states are in Democratic areas.Trump, who prematurely declared victory early Wednesday morning, holds nominal leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina.Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016.A record 3.26 million Michigan residents cast absentee ballots. Detroit announced a record turnout, with 53% of voters casting a ballot.U.S. Sen. Gary Peters is trailing Republican John James 49.4% to 48.7% with 90% of the expected vote counted. But Peters could take the lead as more votes are counted in Democratic strongholds.Democrats are trying to flip the Senate. As of Wednesday morning, Democrats and Republicans each secured 47 seats. The Peters-James race is among six that are too close to call.Democrats are hoping to retain their majority in the U.S. House. U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is headed back to Washington, D.C., after a commanding victory.Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, held a narrow lead over Republican Paul Junge in her bid to win a second term, with more than 95% of the precincts counted.Democrats held a 191-183 seat advantage in the House, with 61 races too close to call.Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said it may take up to three days to fully tabulate the votes. She is holding a news conference at 11 a.m.