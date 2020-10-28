See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Warren councilman to be charged for handcuffing woman for posting BLM stickers on Trump sign

Posted By on Wed, Oct 28, 2020 at 11:26 AM

Warren Councilman Eddie Kabacinski.
  • City of Warren
  • Warren Councilman Eddie Kabacinski.

A Warren City councilman will be criminally charged for chasing down and handcuffing a woman who posted Black Lives Matter stickers on a President Donald Trump sign.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges of assault and battery and impersonating a public officer against Warren Councilman Eddie Kabacinski, The Detroit Free Press reports.



He could be arraigned in 38th District Court as early as this week.

Police say Kabacinski was attending a Trump rally in Eastpointe on Oct. 14 when he chased down a 24-year-old woman and handcuffed her for posting three Black Lives Matter stickers on a Trump sign along the street.

Although Michigan law does not allow residents to make a citizen’s arrest for misdemeanors unless they are store employees, Kabacinski claimed he is authorized to detain people for breaking the law because he’s a former military police officer.

“I believe I’ve acted in the spirit of what the law says about breaches of the peace and felonies,” Kabacinski told C&G Newspapers. “We all have a hand in maintaining a peaceful society. These agitators and instigators that do this are not peaceful. They’re not acting in a peaceful manner. This has to come to an end.”

Kabacinski couldn’t be reached for comment.

