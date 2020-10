Warren councilman to be charged for handcuffing woman for posting BLM stickers on Trump sign

City of Warren

Warren Councilman Eddie Kabacinski.

A Warren City councilman will be criminally charged for chasing down and handcuffing a woman who posted Black Lives Matter stickers on a President Donald Trump sign.The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges of assault and battery and impersonating a public officer against Warren Councilman Eddie Kabacinski, The Detroit Free Press reports He could be arraigned in 38th District Court as early as this week.Police say Kabacinski was attending a Trump rally in Eastpointe on Oct. 14 when he chased down a 24-year-old woman and handcuffed her for posting three Black Lives Matter stickers on a Trump sign along the street.Although Michigan law does not allow residents to make a citizen’s arrest for misdemeanors unless they are store employees, Kabacinski claimed he is authorized to detain people for breaking the law because he’s a former military police officer.“I believe I’ve acted in the spirit of what the law says about breaches of the peace and felonies,” Kabacinski told C&G Newspapers . “We all have a hand in maintaining a peaceful society. These agitators and instigators that do this are not peaceful. They’re not acting in a peaceful manner. This has to come to an end.”Kabacinski couldn’t be reached for comment.