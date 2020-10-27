Rep. Levin calls on Macomb County prosecutor to drop charges against protesters, saying police mishandled them

As the representative of much of Macomb County in Congress, I am calling on Interim Macomb Prosecutor Jean Cloud to drop felony charges against people who engaged in nonviolent demonstrations in Shelby Township this weekend.— Andy Levin (@Andy_Levin) October 27, 2020
Completely normal behavior from the @ShelbyTwp911 Police Department, responding to a peaceful march with an insanely grotesque abuse of power.— marc 📷🐪 (@marcKlock) October 25, 2020
There was no warning; they wanted to remove people that support the #BlackLivesMatter movement.
cc: @DETWILLBREATHE, @Staunchest https://t.co/w4ppEgshH2 pic.twitter.com/O7n1kwU5p1
