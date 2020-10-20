John James doesn't want voters to know he's a Republican, but here's a tell

click to enlarge
In case there's any confusion: Yes, John James, right, is a Republican.
The stakes are high for the Nov. 3 general election. Aside from the opportunity to remove President Donald Trump from office, Democrats have a chance to take control of the U.S. Senate, with a number of states in play
, including Michigan. Indeed, the race between incumbent Democrat Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James is so heated that it's likely to become the most expensive in Michigan's history
So considering all that, it's a bit baffling that neither candidate appears to want voters to know whether he is the Democrat or the Republican, as noted in a recent New York Times
story. (We just checked both of their campaign websites and had a hell of a time finding references to their respective parties.) The strange strategy may be backfiring for Peters and working in James's favor, however. It's been suggested that perhaps people assume James, the Black guy, is the Democrat, and Peters, the older white guy, is the Republican. That could explain why the race has narrowed
But here's a tell: James's total flop of an answer when recently asked about the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare.
Republicans have long sought to "repeal and replace" President Barack Obama's signature legislative achievement. However, the GOP has failed to come up with a plan as to what exactly to replace it with, and WDIV's Devin Scillian pressed James on it.
"So, here's the thing," James said. "I'm not a politician."
Oh really?
He continued, "I'm coming to this as somebody who has real-world experience."
You can watch the full interview over at WDIV
When pressed further, James said he wants to protect people with pre-existing conditions. Scillian countered that Obamacare already protects people with pre-existing conditions.
"Are you arguing right now that you do not believe that it should not be repealed?" Scillian asked.
James failed to offer any specifics as to what he did want to replace it with, other than something that keeps the parts of Obamacare that work, and fix the parts that don't. He said he'd want something that is "market-based" and increases competition and choice, but also has legislative requirements that protect pre-existing conditions.
Critics call the rhetoric "empty." You can read a deep-dive into that here
"John James’s latest blunder reveals once again that he has no detailed policy plan on health care except repeating his empty talking points and is yet another reminder that he cannot be counted on to protect Michiganders during this pandemic," Michigan Democratic Party spokesperson Elena Kuhn tells Metro Times
in a statement. "The fact that John James has been running for Senate and backing efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act for more than three years but still has no plan to protect people with pre-existing conditions shows exactly why voters can’t trust him in Washington."
The James campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
