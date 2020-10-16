See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 16, 2020

Detroit's MoGo bikes are free to rent on Election Day

Posted By on Fri, Oct 16, 2020 at 9:32 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MOGO
  • Courtesy of MoGo

On Tuesday, Nov. 3. MoGo wants you to "Roll to the Polls."

Metro Detroit's nonprofit bike-share service is offering a free one-hour ride so voters can go to their local polling location or bring their absentee ballot to their local clerk's office or a ballot dropbox.



"During this unprecedented election year, we want to make sure that everyone is able to participate in our most fundamental right as citizens, the right to vote," MoGo founder-director Lisa Nuszkowski said in a statement. "Transportation should never be a barrier to voting, and MoGo is proud to join with others in the shared mobility industry to offer free rides on Election Day."

Riders can access the free pass at any MoGo station by selecting the special "Roll to the Polls" pass. It's also available on the Transit app.

MoGo advises riders find a station closest to their local polling place or clerk's office. You can find the location of those at michigan.gov/vote.

Once finished voting, riders can pick up another bike and use the remainder of their hour of free ride time.

Our advice? Vote early, before election day, if you can. You can read more about your options at our voter guide.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan Sheriffs' Association condemns sheriff who defended suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot Read More

  2. Whitmer to sign sweeping expungement bills to automatically erase criminal records of hundreds of thousands of residents Read More

  3. Bombastic Trump calls Whitmer a ‘dictator,’ falsely claims she’s unpopular in Michigan Read More

  4. Resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Michigan may be 'beginning of a second wave' Read More

  5. Make sure your vote counts with our Michigan voter guide Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 14, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit