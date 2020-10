Detroit's MoGo bikes are free to rent on Election Day

click to enlarge Courtesy of MoGo

On Tuesday, Nov. 3. MoGo wants you to "Roll to the Polls."Metro Detroit's nonprofit bike-share service is offering a free one-hour ride so voters can go to their local polling location or bring their absentee ballot to their local clerk's office or a ballot dropbox."During this unprecedented election year, we want to make sure that everyone is able to participate in our most fundamental right as citizens, the right to vote," MoGo founder-director Lisa Nuszkowski said in a statement. "Transportation should never be a barrier to voting, and MoGo is proud to join with others in the shared mobility industry to offer free rides on Election Day."Riders can access the free pass at any MoGo station by selecting the special "Roll to the Polls" pass. It's also available on the Transit app.MoGo advises riders find a station closest to their local polling place or clerk's office. You can find the location of those at michigan.gov/vote Once finished voting, riders can pick up another bike and use the remainder of their hour of free ride time.Our advice? Vote early, before election day, if you can. You can read more about your options at our voter guide