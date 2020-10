Bombastic Trump calls Whitmer a ‘dictator,’ falsely claims she’s unpopular in Michigan

click to enlarge State of Michigan, Shutterstock

Trump baselessly accuses Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) of wanting to be a "dictator" pic.twitter.com/kBBp2uknxK — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 15, 2020

Coming undone by the day, President Donald Trump called Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a “dictator” while spewing lies during an interview on Fox Business.The verbal attack comes just one week after 13 men were charged in connection with an alleged plot to target law enforcement officers and kidnap the governor in hopes of instigating a civil war.Trump’s remarks were in response to a question about his own health after becoming infected with COVID-19.“She wants to be a dictator in Michigan, and the people can’t stand her,” Trump deflected.Truth is, Whitmer is far more popular in Michigan than Trump, who is trailing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden by nine points, according to the most recent EPIC-MRA poll Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016. Meanwhile, the first-term Democratic governor had a 51% favorability rating, compared to 41% who viewed her unfavorably, according to a poll earlier this month by Lansing-based Glengariff Group. Trump has a 41% favorability rating in Michigan.



Trump's disparaging remarks mirror the rhetoric used by the men accused of training to kidnap the governor. The suspects were angry about Whitmer's executive orders, which health officials credit for reducing the number of coronavirus cases.The alleged plot came after Trump called people to "LIBERATE MICHIGAN" on Twitter. Other Republicans have also used heated rhetoric to describe Whitmer, with Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey calling her "drunk on the addiction of unfettered power."The Michigan Supreme Court recently struck down Whitmer's orders, saying she cannot impose mask mandates and social distancing restrictions without the approval of the Legislature.Whitmer's office couldn't be immediately reached for comment.