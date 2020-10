Booby-trapped Trump campaign sign injures Oakland County worker; sheriff's office is investigating

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

A subcontractor for Oakland County sliced open his fingers when he tried to move improperly placed President Donald Trump campaign signs that were lined with razor blades.The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office tellsit is investigating the booby-trapped sign in Commerce Township after the subcontractor reported receiving deep cuts that required 13 stitches.The worker was trying to remove the signs because the were improperly placed in the right-of-way on Sleeth Road.“Anyone passing by could have grabbed ahold of the sign and been injured — a kid, a dog walking, whatever the case may be,” Commerce Township Supervisor David Scott told Fox 2 Detroit . “You can’t booby trap signs with the intent to hurt someone. This was simply laid out to hurt someone, and it did.”Anyone with information on who booby-trapped the signs is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 248-858-5000.