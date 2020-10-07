Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Drugged-up, COVID-19-infected Trump calls court ruling on Whitmer's emergency powers a 'BIG win' for Michigan

Posted By on Wed, Oct 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM

  Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com

It's safe to say at this point that President Donald Trump and the Republican Party he leads are objectively pro-COVID. How else to explain what is happening right now?

After months of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic — including holding rallies with thousands of mask-less supporters, and even making fun of rival Joe Biden last week for wearing a mask — Trump is now infected with what appears to be a bad case of COVID-19. He spent the weekend at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was given drugs typically reserved for the most severe cases, and as an obese septuagenarian male, Trump is in the highest-risk category of COVID-19 patients.



"It's been a very interesting journey. I learned a lot about COVID," he said in a video posted to Twitter. "I learned it by really going to school. This is the REAL school. This isn’t the 'let's read the book' school. And I get it. And I understand it. And it’s a very interesting thing."

Could this be the start of a new, serious President Trump?

Fat chance.

On Wednesday, Trump praised the Michigan Supreme Court's recent ruling that declared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive emergency orders unconstitutional — despite the fact that under Whitmer, Michigan went from being one of the top three coronavirus hotspots in the country to flattening the curve.

"We just got a BIG win for the people of Michigan," Trump tweeted Wednesday. "Open up your Churches and your Schools. Auto companies pouring in and expanding (thank you Mr. President!). Have fun!"


Trump must still be on drugs, because the tweet is riddled with falsehoods. (Then again, most Trump tweets are.) As The Detroit News points out, churches and schools were already open, and not affected by the court ruling. As for auto companies "pouring in," Michigan lost three auto facilities under Trump.

And many Michiganders may beg to differ with the president. A poll last month found that nearly 61% of Michigan voters approved how Whitmer has handled the virus, compared to 36% who disapproved.

Trump, meanwhile, has said that he will not sign any further COVID-19 relief into law until after the election. Quid pro quo, anyone?

Whitmer responded to Trump on Twitter.

"Mr. President, millions of hardworking Americans are relying on you for a COVID-19 relief package," she wrote. "Get to work."

Since Trump's major campaign promise is now more COVID-19 on every block, we'll see what Michigan thinks on Nov. 3.


