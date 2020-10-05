Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 5, 2020

Here's a video of all the times GOP Senate candidate John James was caught in public not wearing a mask

Posted By on Mon, Oct 5, 2020 at 1:17 PM

click to enlarge REUTERS/REBECCA COOK
  • Reuters/Rebecca Cook

It seems like everything these days is politicized — and that, of course, includes the coronavirus pandemic, which has manifested in a culture war over wearing masks.

Sure, it doesn't help that even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Dr. Anthony Fauci initially advised against widespread mask use, fearing a shortage for frontline workers. But experts now agree that wearing a mask helps stop the spread of the virus. Many leaders, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have called for them to be worn in public, while many businesses won't let people enter without wearing one.

The Republicans have had a really hard time with this one, though, probably because President Donald Trump has for the most part refused to be seen wearing a mask. On Tuesday's debate, he even made fun of his rival Joe Biden for wearing one. On Friday, it was revealed that Trump was in the hospital for COVID-19. (Also on Friday, Biden doubled down on his support for wearing masks at a Grand Rapids campaign stop. "It’s not about being a tough guy. It’s about doing your part," he said.)

With the eyes now on Republicans to see if they will change their tune regarding COVID-19, WXYZ-TV asked Republican Senate nominee John James on Sunday if he always wears a mask. In the clip, James says he has "always done everything he can to protect folks who are vulnerable."

But that's not true, according to leaked photos shared by John James Revealed, a website run by the Michigan Democratic Party. The group posted a photo slideshow of every time James has been caught in public this year not wearing a mask, including appearances with Vice President Mike Pence and Trump lapdog Kid Rock, all set to "In the Hall of the Mountain King" for dramatic effect.

You can watch the video below.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

  |  

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The dream of a ‘21st Century’ Michigan Fairgrounds is dead. Detroit (and Amazon) killed it. Read More

  2. Warren man charged with terrorizing Black family insists it had nothing to do with race, asks for forgiveness Read More

  3. Bernie Sanders to hold drive-in rally in Macomb County to stir up support for Biden Read More

  4. Right-wing trolls Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman charged in alleged scheme to suppress Detroit voters Read More

  5. Michigan Supreme Court decision creates legal clusterfuck that could torpedo Whitmer's battle against coronavirus Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit