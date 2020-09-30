Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

You can now rent a night in Hell on Airbnb

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Hell actually looks quite cozy this time of year.
  • Airbnb
  • Hell actually looks quite cozy this time of year.

For three magical nights in October, you can be the mayor of Hell.

John Colone, the self-proclaimed mayor of Hell, Michigan, is listing a room in his small community in October. The "Mayor's Lair" is available for only three nights — Oct. 18, 21, and 24 — for the low price of $31 a night.



"I am the biggest Halloween fan in the world (and the underworld), so I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season," Colone said ina statement. "And to our guests and soon-to-be Mayors, I trust you'll find that there is no place more welcoming than Hell on Earth — we can't wait to show you a helluva good time!"

The listing includes a room with a "queen (of the damned) bed," a sitting area with coffee, a fire pit, an outdoor movie screen for watching scary movies, and pumpkins for carving. Guests can also dine at the Hell Hole Diner, play a game of Hell-themed mini golf, or explore local hiking trails.

According to a press release, Colone is following Airbnb's recommended health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The listing goes live at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at airbnb.com/hell.

