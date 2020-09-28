Opponents of facial recognition technology in Detroit are not giving up without a fight

Car caravan tomorrow on councilmember Spivey’s block. Spivey said last week that people opposed to facial recognition have “read too much sci-fi.” Actually councilmember, we want our communities to live free of racist surveillance tech.— DETROITWILLBREATHE (@DETWILLBREATHE) September 28, 2020
Show up and make some noise with us! pic.twitter.com/XSVwZL4x2v
