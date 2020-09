North American International Auto Show moved to September 2021

click to enlarge Courtesy of NAIAS

It's been a rough year for Detroit's big car event, the North American International Auto Show.First, it was moved from its longtime spot in frigid January to a new reimagined and expanded event in the summer, but those plans were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. (TCF Center, the longtime host of the show formerly known as Cobo Center, was turned into a field hospital for COVID-19 patients, but it was never used to its full capacity. It closed in May.)Then, earlier this month the organizers of the Los Angeles auto show announced it was moving its show from November to May, smack dab in the middle of the New York and Detroit shows — what one auto journalist called a "declaration of war" on both.On Monday, NAIAS announced it was moving the Detroit show again. The new dates are Sept. 28–Oct. 9, 2021 — assuming we can have events again by then, of course.“We have talked with many of our partners, particularly the [manufacturers], and they are fully on board and excited about the date change,” NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts said in a statement.Organizers say the show will remain in the autumn going forward, and that TCF Center has already been booked for the event for the next three years,“Our responsibility as an auto show is to host a global stage for current products as well as mobility innovations of tomorrow,” Alberts said. “September is an excellent time of year for new product, and at the same time, alleviates the challenges a now crowded spring auto show calendar presents for auto show stakeholders.”According to a press release, the show will be marketed to draw visitors to the state as part of a campaign that "will emphasize that consumers can preview all of the latest new cars and trucks headed to dealership showrooms while also enjoying Detroit and Michigan in the fall."Like the scrapped summer event, the fall NAIAS will utilize the TCF Center as well as outdoor locations throughout Detroit.More information is available at naias.com