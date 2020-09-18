Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 18, 2020

White House scrapped plan to send masks to Wayne County and other COVID-19 hotspots to avoid creating a 'panic'

Posted By on Fri, Sep 18, 2020 at 5:14 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

At the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., when metro Detroit was reeling from a surge of COVID-19 cases, federal health officials hatched a plan to send reusable masks to every home in Wayne County and three other hard-hit areas across the country.

The U.S. Postal Service drafted a press release saying it was “uniquely suited” to carry out the plan by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).



But as the USPS prepared to send out the news release, the White House scrapped the plan, which would have sent the masks to every residential address in Wayne County, Orleans and Jefferson parishes in Louisiana, King County in Washington, and New York, according to records obtained by The Washington Post.

Instead, HHS launched a $675 million plan, Project Make America Strong, to distribute 650 million “reusable cotton face masks to critical infrastructure sectors, companies, healthcare facilities, and faith-based and community organizations across the country.”

The revelation drew harsh criticism Friday from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who said in a joint statement that the Trump administration failed to save "countless lives in the midst of our battle with this virus."

"This new revelation is just further proof that the president has failed to take this crisis seriously from the beginning, despite knowing how dangerous and deadly COVID-19 is," the governors said. "At a time when COVID-19 was ravaging our states and preying on our most vulnerable communities, especially seniors and people of color, the president had an opportunity to take quick, decisive action that could have saved thousands of lives, but chose not to. As we continue to face the biggest public health emergency of our lifetime, we may never know the number of lives that could have been saved if the national mask plan had touched every person in the country."

Asked about the scrapped mask plan, one administration official told The Washington Post, “There was concern from some in the White House Domestic Policy Council and the office of the vice president that households receiving masks might create concern or panic.”

Sound familiar? In his new book Rage, veteran journalist Bob Woodward writes that President Donald Trump knew COVID-19 was deadly but preferred “playing it down because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Whitmer and Inslee urged the Trump administration to develop a national strategy "so we can protect our families, our frontline workers, our educators, and our small businesses."

"It’s time for him to start treating this as the crisis he has known it to be from the very beginning," they said.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Macomb County pastor admits to using church email address to harass NYT reporter Read More

  2. Judge declines to lift restraining order preventing Detroit police from assaulting peaceful protesters Read More

  3. Communities of color are dumping grounds for toxic waste in Michigan Read More

  4. Michigan AG warns of 'deceptive tactics' by group collecting signatures to repeal Whitmer's emergency powers Read More

  5. Democrats are worried Biden isn't campaigning enough in Michigan Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit