Trump's Michigan rally was a clusterfuck that still drew thousands of maskless supporters

Here at Avflight Saginaw, where Trump is expected to talk in 2.5 hours pic.twitter.com/KgljLGePUd— Riley Beggin (@rbeggin) September 10, 2020
Very little social distancing and not many masks inside crowded airport hangar in Michigan for Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/KcdYmFYQWR— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 10, 2020
John James slams Gary Peters at Trump rally in Freeland, Michigan: "You know what his responsibility is? To prepare us for pandemics. And he failed...And he downplayed the virus at the beginning of this year...and then he wants to come up and talk about getting your vote again" pic.twitter.com/TvWEn8JZi5— Kendall Karson (@kendallkarson) September 10, 2020
First for me: Trump campaign tracked me down from pics i tweeted and escorted me out.— Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020
