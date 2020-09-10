Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Joe Biden shops at Detroit's Avenue of Fashion during campaign stop

Posted By on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 10:47 AM

click to enlarge Joe Biden stopped by Detroit's Avenue of Fashion. - INSTAGRAM, @THREETHIRTEENSTORE
  • Instagram, @threethirteenstore
  • Joe Biden stopped by Detroit's Avenue of Fashion.

Even running for president won't stop Democratic nominee Joe Biden from shopping local — so what's your excuse?

The 77-year-old candidate stopped by Detroit's historic Avenue of Fashion district to buy some shirts from Three Thirteen, a clothing store on Livernois Avenue. The shopping detour followed Biden's outdoor appearance at a UAW headquarters in Warren, where he slammed Trump for his coronavirus response and discussed bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.



“I’m not looking to punish American businesses but there’s a better way,” Biden said. “Make it in Michigan. Make it in America. Invest in our communities and the workers in places like Warren.”

In keeping with Biden's “Buy American” theme, the former Vice President was said to have snagged some shirts that read “Detroit made me,” according to The Associated Press.

“You'll never know who you'll see @threethirteenstore,” shop owner Clement Brown Jr. said on Instagram, posing with Biden in a mask and a bag full of goodies. Biden told the press that he was shopping for his grandkids.


Meanwhile, over in Trumpville, POTUS was preparing for a campaign stop in Michigan, a battleground state for the bumbling Republican who, according to veteran journalist Bob Woodward's new book, was aware that the coronavirus was airborne as early as February and yet, a month later, said he was going to “play it down” so as to not cause mass panic. Trump will be in Saginaw on Thursday.

In an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Biden called Trump's actions “disgusting” and said that he did nothing to prevent Americans from dying but worked to protect the stock market and Trump's wealthy friends.

“He waved a white flag,” Biden added. “He walked away. He didn't do a damn thing. Think about it. Think about what he did not do — it's almost criminal.”

