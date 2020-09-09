It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

U-M's grad student instructors are not fucking around, voting to go on strike over Labor Day weekend amid coronavirus concerns

Posted By on Wed, Sep 9, 2020 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge STEVE PEPPLE, SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Steve Pepple, Shutterstock

Isn't it ironic: The University of Michigan celebrated Labor Day by reminding its graduate students that, as public employees, they were not allowed to strike.


How did we get here? Over the weekend, members of the Graduate Employees' Organization labor union — which represents more than 2,000 of U-M's graduate student employees, including instructors and instructor assistants — called a four-day strike amid concerns about the coronavirus, which has already sickened at least 36 students and 22 non-students on the campus just as the new school year begins. Last week's Metro Times cover story looked at concerns students, parents, and teachers had regarding the new school year at U-M and Detroit Public Schools Community District, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise on school campuses.



According to a press release, 79 percent of GEO voters supported the work stoppage. It began at midnight on Tuesday.

"This is an historic moment," GEO said in a statement. "GEO membership has voted to strike in the middle of a pandemic at the beginning of the academic year, and is prepared to withhold our labor in pursuit of a safe and just campus for all."

GEO is calling for a ramped-up coronavirus safety response on campus, including expanded testing, contact tracing, remote learning, and rent freezes at U-M housing, among other demands.

The strike follows news that Ron Weiser, chair of the school's Board of Regents, who also happens to be one of Ann Arbor's biggest landlords and a billionaire megadonor of President Donald Trump, pushed for the school to reopen despite the raging pandemic — even greasing the wheels with a $30 million gift in the days ahead of U-M's decision to reopen.

We're haunted by what one U-M student told us in our cover story: "I've kind of realized that Ann Arbor isn't always as liberal as everyone wants it to be."

The strike is expected to continue until Friday, with the potential for reauthorization if U-M does not meet GEO's demands.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Lots of Detroit adults are living at home with parents, new data shows Read More

  2. U-M staffer accuses one of Ann Arbor’s biggest landlords of pushing for school to reopen amid pandemic Read More

  3. History might not repeat, but it rhymes Read More

  4. Pence lies about Detroit protests to defend Trump's baseless conspiracy theory about a plane 'loaded with thugs' Read More

  5. Company run by GOP Senate candidate John James lost tax exempt status after failing to create promised jobs Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit